Klay Thompson is a great two-way player, as he can both defend and shoot three-pointers like the best of them.

And he can also toe the rubber, apparently.

Thompson threw out the first pitch before Thursday’s Athletics game, and yeah, his form was pretty great.

Check out this windup.

Sources: @KlayThompson is still a member of the @warriors, but MLB scouts are interested! đź‘€ pic.twitter.com/XKdM8GLw45 — MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2017

Klay can do it all.