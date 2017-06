There’s a reason Klay Thompson sits on the perimeter and launches long-range bombs, and is also an equally good defender on the other side of the floor.

It’s probably because he’s not all that great at dunking.

Klay recently hit the court to try to throw down a sick dunk, and yeah, it didn’t work well.

Klay Thompson: Very good shooter, not so good at dunking. pic.twitter.com/RDEhZQSIUY — Full Count (@fullcount_news) June 24, 2017

Ouch.