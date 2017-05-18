The Bills could be facing a “here-we-go-again” kind of situation with an injury to a young player.

Zay Jones, a wide receiver drafted in the second round, suffered a knee sprain at OTAs and is “week-to-week” according to NFL.com.

It’s a lot better to be week-to-week in May than it is in November or December, but this isn’t exactly what the Bills want to hear. Sammy Watkins, drafted fourth overall in 2014, missed eight games last season with a foot injury and had surgery in January.

Jones caught 158 passes for East Carolina last season and had an FBS-record 399 career receptions. He could very well be ready for training camp, but the Bills aren’t likely to assume anything after what happened last year.

First-round draft pick Shaq Lawson missed the first six weeks of the season with a shoulder injury that lingered from college. Second-round pick Reggie Ragland missed his rookie season with a torn ACL.

Jones’ situation isn’t nearly as bad as Ragland’s was last year. At least there’s that.