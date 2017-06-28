The New York Knicks aren’t wasting any time.

Tuesday night, reports surfaced the team is ready to move on from the Phil Jackson era, perhaps in large part because of his public drama with Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis. Either way, we broke down his worst moves, which help explain the situation.

Now the Knicks seem to have the crosshairs on Toronto’s Masai Ujiri, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical:

Knicks owner James Dolan is targeting Toronto's Masai Ujiri to replace Phil Jackson as N.Y.'s President, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Ujiri, of course, is the architect behind the Toronto Raptors being contenders over the past few years, digging up gems like DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. The latter is a free agent, but his wanting to leave Toronto either way for a rebuild like New York doesn’t seem too likely.

Alas, drama with star players isn’t the only reason the Knicks are already looking at other candidates, per Wojnarowski:

Dolan has become increasingly concerned about Jackson’s fitness for the job and the long-term prospects of success for the franchise, especially in the aftermath of Jackson’s entertaining trades for Kristaps Porzingis, the franchise’s 21-year-old burgeoning star, league sources told The Vertical.

New York is headed for big changes, with Ujiri’s name coming up at least hinting at the team wanting to go younger and with innovative minds willing to take risks based around the league’s newer trends.

Maybe that isn’t Ujiri, but someone else might love the chance to build around Porzingis.