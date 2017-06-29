The New York Knicks are starting over without Phil Jackson and a major emphasis on the Triangle offense, which is sure to open some new doors in free agency and via trade.

One of those doors sounds like free-agent point guard Jeff Teague.

Here’s ESPN’s Ian Begley:

With Phil Jackson out and the triangle de-emphasized, the Knicks, under general manager Steve Mills, have interest in free agent point guard Jeff Teague, league sources told ESPN. League sources say the interest in Teague is mutual. The Knicks, under Mills, had talked to the Hawks about trading for Teague two years ago.

It’s an interesting development, to say the least.

Teague, after all, doesn’t figure to return to the Indiana Pacers after one year with the team if Paul George is gone. But he’s also 29 and won’t get a major deal in most locales, meaning a fit like the Knicks makes sense.

A year ago, Teague averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 assists per game on 32.4 minutes. Call it an upgrade for the Knicks after the Derrick Rose mishap of a year ago.

Perhaps most interesting, though, is this tells fans the Knicks are willing to spend on a mid-tier free agent who can take pressure off rookie Frank Ntilikina.

Don’t forget it also seems to suggest the front office is now open to new systems put on by head coaches.