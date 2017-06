The Knicks really are a mess of an organization, from top to bottom.

That was evidenced by what we saw during Thursday’s practice, when they couldn’t even spell their first-round draft pick’s name right on his jersey.

Poor Frank Ntilikina, he’s stuck playing on a terrible team, and fans won’t even know how to properly identify him.

And honestly, their spelling attempt wasn’t even close.

it's spelled n-t-i-l-i-k-i-n-a the Knicks messed up like the entire final third of his name pic.twitter.com/x6PJ7xm17C — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) June 29, 2017

You had one job, uniform guy.