Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are rightfully changing their approach to free agency.

Last year was a disaster for the Knicks thanks to making moves for guys like Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Brandon Jennings.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begely, the Knicks will look to last year’s lone quality signing—Courtney Lee—for inspiration this year:

The club has preliminary interest in veteran free agent P.J. Tucker, per league sources. Jeff Hornacek coached Tucker in Phoenix and praised him last season as a strong locker-room leader and intense defender. Tucker shot 35.7 percent from beyond the arc last season, including a 40 percent clip after being traded to the Toronto Raptors. New York has also shown preliminary interest in New Orleans Pelicans forward and free-agent-to-be Dante Cunningham, per sources.

Lee did it all for the Knicks, shooting from deep well and took on an opponent’s best wing player each night, so it makes sense the Knicks would seek more guys like him.

It’s a little weird to think the Knicks weren’t targeting solid two-way players before. Better late than never, though, as PJ Tucker is a quality presence on both ends of the court and Dante Cunningham can defend well and shoot from deep with ease.

This is a start for the Knicks, a team that hasn’t built well around Carmelo Anthony. Moving forward with or without him, the Knicks seem to at least have a smart approach to the market.