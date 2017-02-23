The New York Knicks really want to strike a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and bring Ricky Rubio to the Big Apple.

Almost as expected, the Derrick Rose experiment fell flat in New York. He’s a slasher who doesn’t share the ball well, which has the team already looking to package him in deals.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Knicks want a notable return while grabbing Rubio:

The Knicks, sources say, are pushing for an additional piece from Minnesota in the Rubio/DRose talks and that's been the holdup this week. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical noted Rubio is still the biggest thing in the works for the Knicks:

Minnesota's Ricky Rubio remains a significant target for the Knicks today, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

It’s interesting to hear the Knicks want even more in a potential deal. Rose is an expiring contract, but on paper, Rubio is the better player right now, not to mention a much better fit in New York’s offense.

Rubio is only 26 years old and averaging 8.9 points and 8.4 assists. Turn him loose with Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis and things certainly get interesting in New York. While he hasn’t lived up to his hype after being drafted No. 5 overall in 2009, Rubio could be one change of scenery away from a breakout season—scenery featuring one of the league’s best players could make it all the easier.

From the sounds of it, both parties want to get a deal done. Right now it sounds like a staring contest perhaps ready to run right up to the deadline itself.