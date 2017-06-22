Maybe Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are going to trade Kristaps Porzingis.

Dealing Porzingis doesn’t make a ton of sense for a team that wants to rebuild. He’s getting better by the year and is all of 21 years old, yet Jackson and the front office are at least listening to offers, which in turn helps create an apparent asking price.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical seemed to confirm the price:

Knicks have made calls about Kristaps Porzingis, aiming for a top-four pick to get Josh Jackson. – @WojVerticalNBA https://t.co/zT5sHvQJGZ — The Vertical (@TheVertical) June 22, 2017

Naturally, interest in a 21-year-old forward with a high ceiling and two years of NBA experience already under his belt is quite high:

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Jackson himself didn’t exactly shy away from the idea he’d trade arguably the best player on his roster during an odd late-night media session on Wednesday. Al Iannazzone of Newsday caught his main comment:

On Kristaps, Phil said, "As much as we love this guiy, we have to do what's best for the club." Definitely bothered by blowing off meeting." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) June 22, 2017

This initial asking price likely stems from a report the Knicks had opening talks with the Phoenix Suns about the No. 4 pick, where they told the Suns a deal wouldn’t happen unless it included budding star Devin Booker. The New York Daily News had this report:

Phil Jackson and the Knicks targeted either Devin Booker or Marquese Chriss from the Suns in a potential deal for Kristaps Porzingis, according to a new report Wednesday morning.

In other words, no matter how crazy Jackson’s chats seem, it’s clear the front office still has a gigantic asking price on Porzingis.

The man himself, once thought of as the future face of the franchise, might not like what he hears, though.