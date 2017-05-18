Kobe Bryant may have called it quits as far as his NBA career goes, but he’s still active on social media. And when one particular student sent him a tweet in search of some assistance, Bryant came through in the clutch.

The high school student informed Kobe that an agreement was in place stating that if the former NBA star retweeted a photo, then his class wouldn’t have to take its final exam. The photo showed the teacher and student shaking hands on the agreement.

Sure enough, Bryant delivered.

Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017

Technically, Bryant quoted the tweet rather than retweeting it, but that’s actually more powerful, as far as visibility goes. So we’re going to assume that the teacher made good on his promise.

All in all, it was a great gesture from Kobe, and a cool story.