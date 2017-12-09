Kobe Bryant isn’t known for being patient, especially as it pertains to player development.

The Lakers coaching staff has been patient as far as Lonzo Ball’s shooting woes have been concerned, but Bryant doesn’t seem to agree with their approach to his development.

Bryant did an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, and he commented on what the Lakers’ young core needs to do to improve, specifically — Lonzo. And he didn’t mince words, either.

“He needs to get better now. Kuzma, better now. Randle, better now. Players, you want that now. We never thought, ‘OK, we’re going to win four years from now. We really thought this is our year. We’re going to get this done. We’re going to push, push, push, push, push to get better now.’ And in the process of having that impatience, you develop. If you’re just patiently going about it, you’ll never get there. For players, it’s kind of patient impatience.”

Kobe isn’t wrong. Ball doesn’t seem concerned with his shooting motion, but he should be. If he can develop into more of a scorer, he’ll be extremely tough to guard.