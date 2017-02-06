Kyle Shanahan and the Atlanta Falcons aren’t the only folks having a terrible start to the week.

Count Kobe Bryant and Lower Merion High School as part of the group too. According to Rob Tornoe of Philly.com, someone stole a bunch of Bryant memorabilia from the high school.

Tornoe detailed the robbery:

Sometime Sunday evening, the lock was broken on a display case, known to students at “Kobe’s Shrine,” outside the Bryant Gymnasium. Among the items stolen were framed replica of Bryant’s Lower Merion jersey, the Aces’ 1996 PIAA Boys Basketball State Championship trophy and net from the title game, and several pairs of Nike sneakers signed by the Lakers superstar.

It’s an odd robbery considering the items wouldn’t even be worth much. Doug Young, who played with Bryant in high school and now serves as the school’s director of community relations, spoke about the issue:

“It’s a replica jersey, it’s not even the jersey he wore in high school. I’m not sure what someone would do with a state championship trophy. For us, the items are important because they represent some really wonderful memories.”

At the least, nobody was hurt during the robbery and such items are easily replaced.

Bryant was a freshman starter for the high school and totaled 2,883 points before becoming a legend.