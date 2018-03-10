Shaq and Kobe may have been able to win three consecutive NBA titles, but it’s no secret that the two did not get along, which is why the seven-footer ended up taking his talents to South Beach.

It was previously unclear exactly what started the beef between Shaq and Kobe, but the Lakers legend did shine some light on it during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Here’s what Kobe had to say about the alleged fistfight between the two:

“Oh, he did [throw the first punch.],” he said. “I couldn’t reach him. I saw this big fist … and during the interview, I picked up his hand, I’m looking at the size of his hand and I’m going ‘I must have been the craziest 19-year-old in the world to fight this guy,’ but it is what it is.”