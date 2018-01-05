Lakers legend Kobe Bryant appears to be enjoying life after basketball.

Bryant, who retired after the 2016 season, did some traveling after his NBA career came to a close, and he’s now focusing on spending some time with his family.

He appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, and talked about how he’s been putting his basketball knowledge to good use by coaching his daughters, Natalia and Gianna. Bryant explained that he’s been patient and calm in coaching their team, which he learned from his former coach, Phil Jackson. He also shared a funny story about how he’s been teaching the team how to run the triangle offense.

“I’ve sent Phil [Jackson] a couple of videos, actually, of the kids running the triangle offense,” Bryant said. “…They do, they run the triangle offense. I sent it to Phil, and Phil was like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re running it!’”

Kobe tells Jimmy Kimmel he's been sending video to Phil Jackson of his daughters running the triangle offense. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AmVJcp5eKN — Stadium (@WatchStadium) January 5, 2018

Bryant also said that none of his former teammates have seen him coach his daughters’ team, but that they would probably have a laugh if they did.

As competitive as he was on the court, we can totally envision Bryant coaching at the youth level, and doing so with a spirited attitude.