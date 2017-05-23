If there’s one thing Kobe Bryant knows better than many others in the basketball world, it’s how to run (and thrive in) an offense.

Bryant, even though he may have been a volume scorer, had a great understanding of how to maximize efficiency on offense, and to take what the defense was giving him.

That worked well when Phil Jackson coached the Lakers, with the “triangle” offense having a lot of success.

Kobe has been enjoying life after basketball, mulling a front office position with the Lakers. It doesn’t seem like he’s interested in becoming an analyst, but judging by the recent video he produced, he could definitely thrive in that position.

He recently did a great breakdown of the Warriors’ offense — highlighting what makes them tick/what makes them so great, and it’s worth watching.

The Black Mamba dropped some serious knowledge in that video.