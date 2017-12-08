The Eagles players received some sage advice from an athlete who knows a thing or two about winning on Friday.

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, who was born in Philadelphia, has been a lifelong Eagles fan, so he met with the team to deliver a pep talk ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The Eagles are staying in Orange County, where Bryant lives, so the Lakers legend showed up at the team hotel on Friday morning to speak to the team and answer questions.

The advice that Bryant provided will likely stick with the team for awhile, as he made his words count. Bryant delivered a pep talk to the Eagles players, and the general theme of it was to play with the same killer instinct he did back in his Lakers days.

Defensive end Brandon Graham said Kobe told the Eagles players the following during his pep talk to the team:

“When you get out there and you get a chance to, kill,” Graham said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media. “Kill everybody. It’s easy for you to get up for the big-time players, but, get people to not even want to be out on the field with you is key because that’s the mindset you have to have … kill everybody.”

Bryant, who wore a No. 8 Eagles jersey with his name on the back of it, seemed to really leave an impression on the team’s second-leading receiver, Alshon Jeffery.

“It. was most definitely [inspiring],” Jeffery said. “I was telling guys, we laughed and joked about it, but we all got that message … His job was to kill, his approach was to kill everything, and he wanted you to think about questioning whether you play basketball or football, we all got the message.”

Quarterback Carson Wentz also seemed to appreciate Bryant showing up and speaking to the team, as he posted the following tweet to thank the Lakers legend.

Got to hear from one of the all-time greats this mornin, @kobebryant ! Appreciate it brotha. Loved it. — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 8, 2017

The (10-2) Eagles are currently tied with the Vikings for the best record in the NFC, and Sunday’s matchup could end up deciding which team earns the No. 1 seed in the conference. If the Eagles follow Bryant’s advice and are focused on the task at hand, they will have a good chance to emerge victorious and fly back to the East Coast with a much-needed win against one of the NFC’s best teams.