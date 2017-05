The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, it seems.

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, turned 11 on Monday. What that means is that she’s now eligible to post videos on social media of her mastering her dad’s signature shot.

Check out this video of her using a nice move and perfectly draining a fadeaway jumper, just like her dad.

Baby Mamba's got moves 🐍 (via @kobebryant) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on May 1, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Kobe needs to patent that shot, or at least find some way to keep it in his bloodline.