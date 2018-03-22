Koji Uehara’s MLB career may have come to a close, as it doesn’t appear he’ll be returning to the league again, but he remains a legend in Japan.

Uehara pitched for the Yomiuri Giants from 1999-2008 before making his first MLB stint with the Orioles, and he’s now returned to the place where his career began. The 42-year-old Uehara signed a one-year deal with the Giants roughly two weeks ago, and he made his triumphant return to the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday. Fans responded in a big way to him making his season debut with the team, showering him with cheers as he walked out to the mound while Darude’s “Sandstorm” was playing.

.@TeamUehara returned to the Tokyo Dome for the first time in 10 years and the fans lost their minds. https://t.co/W3ckCbTO6e pic.twitter.com/su6QvaDSyU — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 21, 2018

It’s great to see that fans at the Tokyo Dome still have plenty of love for Uehara. Also, “Sandstorm” is an excellent choice for an entrance song, so we commend him on that choice.