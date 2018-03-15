Posted byon
Kosta Koufos may have had a bone to pick with Goran Dragic, judging by the amount of contact involved on a shot attempt during Wednesday’s matchup.
Dragic drove the lane, and Koufos appeared to really embrace the opportunity to make contact with him — fouling him hard, which caused the Heat guard to hit the court in a harsh manner.
Not only that, rather than checking on if his opponent was OK, Koufos stared Dragic down afterward.
Some words were exchanged, but cooler heads eventually prevailed.