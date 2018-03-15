Kosta Koufos may have had a bone to pick with Goran Dragic, judging by the amount of contact involved on a shot attempt during Wednesday’s matchup.

Dragic drove the lane, and Koufos appeared to really embrace the opportunity to make contact with him — fouling him hard, which caused the Heat guard to hit the court in a harsh manner.

Not only that, rather than checking on if his opponent was OK, Koufos stared Dragic down afterward.

Kosta Koufous bodies Goran Dragic, blocks shot, gets called for foul, trash talks Dragic pic.twitter.com/JSgQpD3UAc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 15, 2018

Some words were exchanged, but cooler heads eventually prevailed.