Kris Bryant used his power to get the Cubs off to a great start against the Pirates on Saturday.

Faced with a 2-0 count, Bryant was ready to tee off on the pitch that followed, and that’s exactly what he did. The Cubs slugger saw a fastball that got a bit too much of the plate, and he absolutely destroyed it, which you can hear by the contact he made.

Bryant hit the ball so hard that it plunked the videoboard, much to the delight of the Cubs faithful.

The feat has only happened six times in Wrigley’s history, and four of those came off the bat of Bryant.

Bryant's HR was 6th off LF video board (he's now hit 4 of those). #Cubs — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) April 15, 2017

The man can really hit.