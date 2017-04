Even the Green Monster can’t contain Kris Bryant’s moon shots.

Bryant saw an elevated fastball that was up in the zone from Drew Pomeranz, and he teed off on it. It’s safe to say he made solid contact, because he hit the ball over the Green Monster, and completely out of Fenway Park.

And this home run hit close to home for Bryant.

Kris Bryant, whose dad proposed to his mom just behind the Green Monster while in #RedSox organization, homers over the Monster. Of course — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 28, 2017

The guy can really hit.