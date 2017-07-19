Posted byon
The Cubs may be without one of their biggest offensive weapons and clubhouse leaders over the next few weeks.
Kris Bryant hit a double in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Braves, and then was determined to make his way to third base. When Tyler Flowers dropped a ball, he had the opportunity, and took full advantage of it.
Unfortunately, he injured a finger on his left hand sliding head-first into the bag.
We don’t have any updates as of yet.
Hopefully the injury isn’t too serious, as the Cubs will need Bryant in the lineup to overtake the Brewers for the division lead.