The Cubs may be without one of their biggest offensive weapons and clubhouse leaders over the next few weeks.

Kris Bryant hit a double in the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Braves, and then was determined to make his way to third base. When Tyler Flowers dropped a ball, he had the opportunity, and took full advantage of it.

Unfortunately, he injured a finger on his left hand sliding head-first into the bag.

Kris Bryant left this afternoon's Cubs-Braves game after injuring his finger on this awkward headfirst slide. pic.twitter.com/hR9J92Kdmr — SI MLB (@si_mlb) July 19, 2017

We don’t have any updates as of yet.

Not yet, Cubs will provide an update as soon as they have one https://t.co/WYbvAKKMjx — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) July 19, 2017

Hopefully the injury isn’t too serious, as the Cubs will need Bryant in the lineup to overtake the Brewers for the division lead.