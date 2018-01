Bulls guard Kris Dunn skied for a dunk in Wednesday’s game against the Warriors, but he paid for it.

Dunn got behind the Warriors defense and threw down a breakaway dunk. Unfortunately, he landed on his face.

Slow motion replay of Kris Dunn falling on his face pic.twitter.com/GaEoMSxaxf — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 18, 2018

The Bulls guard was helped up and taken the locker room. It was reported that his face was bleeding, and he also had cracked his teeth.

Dunn gets up and immediately is taken to the locker room. #Bulls #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/GjWiUDivnX — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) January 18, 2018

That looked seriously painful.

