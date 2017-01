Patrick Beverley is one of the better defensive players in the league, but Kris Dunn got the best of him during Wednesday night’s game.

Dunn made it look like he was going to go left and drive the lane, and Beverley fell for it. Dunn then cut it back with a crossover, and Beverley fell backward and nearly hit the deck. He was juked out of his shoes.

Unfortunately, he missed the jumper, but the move was pretty sick.