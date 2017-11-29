New York is one of the best sports cities in the world, and fans will do whatever it takes to support their respective team. Apparently, that includes attempting to vote their favorite players into office.

Right now, New York currently lacks a sports star that serves as the “face” of the city — a title previously held by Derek Jeter and Eli Manning, among others. However, Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge are emerging as potential candidates that could eventually fill that role.

That was evident in the voting results for New York City’s recent mayoral election, as both Porzingis and Judge received write-in votes, according to the Board of Elections certification report.

As you can see, Judge edged out Porzingis by a narrow margin (10-9). New York is a state that allows incorrectly spelled names to count, which essentially took two votes away from Porzingis.

Democrat Bill de Blasio was re-elected as New York City mayor, and won by a landslide, receiving 66.5 percent of the vote. So while Porzingis and Judge received some support among voters, they still came up short against the incumbent mayor.