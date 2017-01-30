Dwight Howard took his frustration out on Kristaps Porzingis after the Knicks big man dunked all over him during Sunday’s game.

It happened in the third quarter, when the Knicks ran a pick-and-roll to perfection. Porzingis managed to get free while cutting to the hoop and was challenged by Howard at the rim. That didn’t matter, as Porzingis won that round by posterizing him.

Howard, however, responded with a hard foul when he realized he was getting dunked on, and smacked Porzingis in the face.

kristaps porzingis the real cool sports man pic.twitter.com/Q5o1MWpVUC — jack (@jackhaveitall) January 29, 2017

Howard was hit with a flagrant-1 foul for his actions, and Porzingis, well, he continues to do great things.