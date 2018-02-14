Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery to repair a torn left ACL on Tuesday, and it didn’t take him long to address fans who were worried about him.

The Knicks don’t really have any other promising talent aside from Porzingis, so fans couldn’t help but be interested in the status of the one asset the team currently possesses.

Porzingis, who is the leader of the team, obliged, and took to Instagram to post an update regarding the status of his recovery, which essentially began on Wednesday.

Here’s the caption that went along with the photo:

“First of all I want to thank you for all the love and support.

Im attacking my rehab right away.

I truly believe that with consistent hard work, patience and positive attitude I’ll come back stronger, better and sharper than ever.

Much love ❤🔶🔷🇱🇻”

The post is already nearing 5,000 comments, just a few hours after it went live, so that alone shows how concerned Knicks fans are about the seven-footer.