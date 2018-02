Knicks superstar Kristaps Porzingis is the only real asset the team has, which is why fans were devastated when he suffered a torn ACL a few weeks ago.

Porzingis underwent surgery to repair the damage, and it’s possible that he’ll be out until 2019.

It appears that he’s progressing a bit sooner than scheduled, though, as he was already seen walking without crutches, in a photo he posted on Tuesday.

Everyday progress. 💪🏼 A post shared by Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) on Feb 27, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

Porzingis’ caption is appropriate, and it figures to be good news for Knicks fans.