Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis did another amazing thing during Sunday’s game against the Nets.

You almost have to feel bad for Spencer Didwiddie, who did a great job of getting penetration and creating a lane to the hoop on the play. Unfortunately, Porzingis came out of nowhere to block his shot — which entailed him literally snatching the ball out of mid-air by palming it.

only a matter of time until Porzingis eats a shot attempt mid-air and spits the leather remains at the opponent pic.twitter.com/v80X8Mxypl — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 13, 2017

The concentration, athleticism, coordination, execution — all of those add up to why that’s one of the greatest blocks we’ve seen this season.

