Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis showed off his handles in Wednesday night’s game against the Hawks.

With Carmelo Anthony getting ejected from the game, Porzingis had to carry the load on offense. He did a pretty good job of it, finishing with 24 points.

He also crossed up Dwight Howard on one particular play in the game. Porzingis received a pass at the top of the key and then drove the lane. He was met by Howard, but used a great crossover to blow by him and get to the hoop, where he was fouled.

Maybe Porzingis should be playing a bit of point guard from here on out.