Now that it’s the offseason, Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is doing whatever he can to take care of his body. That includes going to Lithuania so he can bathe in tubs of chocolate and coffee to detoxify his body, or whatever his motive for doing that was.

Porzingis posted some interesting snaps on Wednesday, and let’s just say his choice of alternative treatment isn’t one you’ll normally see in the United States.

Still, I’d much rather see him take a coffee bath than a coffee enema, so let’s follow along to see how it all went down, in chronological order.

It appears Kristaps Porzingis is bathing in chocolate and coffee pic.twitter.com/na6rfYi4oC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2017

There’s something about Knicks players and their baths. This is even more odd than when Amar’e Stoudemire submerged himself in red wine.