Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Kristaps Porzingis’ workout videos show he’s packing on size, which he needs to do
Posted by on June 20, 2017

The NBA is all about athletic big men nowadays, but let’s be honest: Kristaps Porzingis could use some added lean muscle mass in his back, and especially his legs.

At 240 pounds, standing seven-foot-three, it would benefit Porzingis to bulk up to the 260-range, and maybe that’s why he’s been hitting the weights hard this offseason.

Check out the form on these squats — butt out and all.

And you can’t squat without deadlifting.

I’m still sore from my leg day yesterday, so I feel Porzingis’ pain. With that being said, these workouts will benefit him greatly in the future, especially when he’s eventually playing for a good team — you know, one not named the Knicks.

Partnered Stories