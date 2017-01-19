Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will probably be a free agent in the near future, and teams will probably be interested in the fact that he’s clearly gained a few pounds. His wife, Kristin Cavallari, posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them recently, and it’s been the subject of much discussion on the Interwebs.

With all the criticism Cutler has received over the years, some his fault, some not, this photo provided fuel for the bloggers to rip into him, and they did.

Cavallari then took to Instagram to defend him, making a joke out of the whole thing by calling her hubby a “300-lb lesbian,” which is pretty funny.

The offseason just began a few weeks ago, and Cutler will drop the weight when he needs to. It’s never been an issue for him in the past, so it’s unlikely that it would be now, especially since he’ll likely be in search of a new team in the coming months, assuming the Bears cut him. And Cutler’s not a guy that’s going to look to become a backup, either.