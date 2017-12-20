The majority of young boys hold their fathers in high regard, and believe that their old man is the greatest in their respective craft.

Kurt Warner’s son apparently does not seem to feel that way, though.

Warner tweeted out that he casually learned his son believes Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time, snubbing the Super Bowl XXXIV MVP.

Walking in on son doing homework – saw an article on #TomBrady on computer:

Me: What you doing a project on Tom Brady?

Him: No, writing a paper on “Best QB of All-Time”!!!!#IGetIt #ButShotToTheHeart #InMyOwnHome — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 19, 2017

The former NFL quarterback was clearly poking some fun at the situation, and it is pretty funny that he found out via his son writing a paper for school.

Twitter users took the tweet a bit too seriously, though, and began weighing in. Some even stated that Brady is a product of Bill Belichick’s system, which led to Warner defending Brady in the following tweet.

After tweet about my son – the age old “who’s the greatest” debate started, here’s my take: you can never make argument of team, coaches, system, teammates, etc… bec we all have diff hands we’re dealt! All u can do is measure a man based on HIS accomplishments in HIS situation! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 19, 2017

A number of fans and analysts agree with Warner’s son, but it’s still funny that he snubbed his dad nonetheless.