Martin Truex Jr. won all three stages of the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, but all the talk after the race was about the fight that broke out involving Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

Busch was upset after he felt Logano clipped him on the last lap, which caused him to spin out and hit the wall.

Here’s what the crash looked like, and what Busch had to say about it.

"That's how Joey races. He's gonna get it."- @KyleBusch after the altercation in Vegas with the No. 22 crew. #NASCAR https://t.co/GEOtnXrQZf — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 12, 2017

Busch delivered on his promise, as he went after Logano on pit road and punched him right in the face. A fight then broke out, and the two had to be separated.

And while Busch may have been the aggressor, it looks like he got the worst of it.

Joey Logano after fight when asked if any blows landed, as a bloody Kyle Busch walks on split-screen: "None to me" pic.twitter.com/Hy9V9fARqR — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 12, 2017

That was entertaining.