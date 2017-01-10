Veteran shooting guard Kyle Korver will make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz after getting traded from the Atlanta Hawks last week.

Korver is one of the best 3-point shooters in the game. He ranks eighth all-time in 3-pointers made with 1,952, and his career average from beyond the arc is 42.9 percent. For that reason, LeBron James gave his new teammate the green light to shoot any chance he gets.

“The first thing I told him when he walked into the locker room the other day was, ‘If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it,'” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “Shoot the ball as soon as it touches your hands. Shoot it. We don’t care. We got about four guys that have the ultra-green light. It’s J.R., [Kevin Love], now Kyle, Channing [Frye] and [James Jones]. Then you got a green light in Kyrie [Irving] and a flashing light in myself. I got to make sure I get everybody involved so I can decide if I want to stop at the light or if I can kind of just cruise through there. So, the fluorescent light guys, they can do whatever they want. They have no other responsibilities besides letting it go.”

Korver averaged just 9.5 points in 32 games played for the Hawks this season, but he should be able to improve upon that with the Cavaliers.