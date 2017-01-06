The Atlanta Hawks seem to have already decided that they’re going to be sellers this season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers just benefited from that.
Multiple outlets are reporting that the Cavaliers have traded for shooting guard Kyle Korver, which LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have to be pretty happy about. Korver’s range will help improve the team’s floor spacing and will help open up the lane for other players. The Cavs’ roster is now full of shooters that can drain open looks from anywhere on the court, and that makes them even more dangerous.
It’ll be interesting to see how Korver fares, as he’ll now be getting a lot more open looks. He has received a lot of attention from opposing defenses in the past, but that won’t be the case in Cleveland. And man, he can shoot.
Korver didn’t seem too excited about the move, though.
Rumors are that Paul Milsap will be the next player the Hawks move, and it looks like they’re already beginning to clear cap space for next season. Should we just pencil the Raptors and Cavs in for the Eastern Conference Finals again this year?