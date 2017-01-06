The Atlanta Hawks seem to have already decided that they’re going to be sellers this season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers just benefited from that.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Cavaliers have traded for shooting guard Kyle Korver, which LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have to be pretty happy about. Korver’s range will help improve the team’s floor spacing and will help open up the lane for other players. The Cavs’ roster is now full of shooters that can drain open looks from anywhere on the court, and that makes them even more dangerous.

REPORTS: The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal sending Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. (via @TheVertical) pic.twitter.com/vTNt11Mok7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 6, 2017

Cavs will be sending 2019 protected 1st to Atlanta and Mike Dunleavy in deal. sources said. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 6, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see how Korver fares, as he’ll now be getting a lot more open looks. He has received a lot of attention from opposing defenses in the past, but that won’t be the case in Cleveland. And man, he can shoot.

LeBron James ranks 2nd in the NBA in assists on made 3s. Kyle Korver is a 42.9% 3-point shooter in his career. https://t.co/Ifl2Svftvt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 6, 2017

Korver didn’t seem too excited about the move, though.

Kyle Korver was on the court warming up for Atlanta when he was told he had been traded to Cleveland. He reportedly broke down crying. — David Aldridge (@SportTaIkJoe) January 6, 2017

Rumors are that Paul Milsap will be the next player the Hawks move, and it looks like they’re already beginning to clear cap space for next season. Should we just pencil the Raptors and Cavs in for the Eastern Conference Finals again this year?