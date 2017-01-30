Many athletes and celebrities have been speaking out about President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban, and very few of them are all that happy about it. In fact, most are furious over it.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry sure doesn’t like it, here’s what he had to say on Monday:

I think it’s bullsh-t. I think it’s absolute bullsh-t. Our country is the home of the free, and for that to happen, I think it’s bullsh-t. I’m not gonna get into it too deeply, but personally I think it’s bullsh-t.

So to recap: Lowry is not in favor of the travel ban.