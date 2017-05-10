Could Kyle Lowry be joining the Philadelphia 76ers this summer?

It’s definitely a possibility. The star point guard told reporters Monday that he plans to opt out of his contract with the Toronto Raptors and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, opening the door for the 76ers to try and lure Lowry back to his hometown.

Via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Sources have said the North Philly native has been interested in playing for the Sixers for some time. The speculation only heightened once Bryan Colangelo became the president of basketball operations in April 2016. As the Raptors general manager, Colangelo acquired Lowry in a trade from the Houston Rockets on July 11, 2012. The two have remained good friends since then. And sources have always said that the Sixers planned to offer Lowry a lucrative contract this summer.

Lowry, 31, has been a stud for the Raptors over the past two seasons, and is coming off a career year with personal bests in points (22.4), rebounds (4.8) and assists (7.0). With Lowry, the 76ers would get a true floor general and a player who might help them end a five-year playoff drought.