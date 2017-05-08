The Toronto Raptors might be headed toward an interesting rebuild if star point guard Kyle Lowry decides to leave this summer.

Lowry, 31, is a free agent and just suffered another embarrassing loss in the Eastern Conference playoffs, his Raptors going down in a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The lack of success in Toronto has Lowry thinking about the Western Conference, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein:

Late-season rumbles that Kyle Lowry will give legit thought to a free-agent switch to the West are sure to rise in volume after this series — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 7, 2017

Lowry has been rather vocal as of late about how unstoppable LeBron James is.

“They’ve got LeBron James,” Lowry said, according to The Vertical. “Nobody’s closing the gap on him. I mean, that’s it right there: They’ve got LeBron James and nobody’s closing the gap on him.”

Going to the Western Conference would be quite the interesting decision by Lowry. LeBron is LeBron, but at least he’s aging and the conference should open up a bit if he actually starts to fall off in the next couple of years. Joining a conference with James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and the Golden State Warriors, among others, doesn’t seem like the best move if Lowry wants to compete.

Then again, there might be an opening for Lowry with a team like the San Antonio Spurs. Either way, it sounds like he’d really like a change of scenery this offseason.