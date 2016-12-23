Kyle Rudolph will proudly be showing his Christmas spirit when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The sixth-year tight end shared a photo of the custom Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cleats he will be wearing for Christmas Eve, and they are pretty great.

Who knew Santa’s ninth reindeer could look so good on football cleats?

The Vikings’ chances of making the playoffs are minimal at best entering Saturday’s game, but they can help ruin the playoff chances of a division rival with a win over the Packers.

Rudolph is coming off an eight-catch, 97-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. He should be able to fly across the field Saturday with those cleats.