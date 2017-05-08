Kyle Schwarber is known for making plays with his bat more than with his glove, but he showed that he can do it all during Sunday night’s game against the Yankees.

The Cubs left fielder showed pretty good closing speed in tracking down the ball and following it into foul territory, maintaining a good read on it during the entire time.

Schwarber continued following the ball until he ran out of real estate, and he then leaped into the stands to make a fantastic diving catch.

That might be the best defensive play of his career.