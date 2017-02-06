Kyle Shanahan and the Atlanta Falcons had a rough time at the Super Bowl Sunday, blowing a historic lead and losing at the hands of the New England Patriots.

It didn’t get any better for Shanahan and the coaches after the game. They were apparently trapped in the stadium and couldn’t leave on time.

Why? Celebrating Patriots fans, of course.

Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution captured the scene:

After the game, several Falcons assistant coaches, including Shanahan, waited for the elevator to go downstairs.It never came. So they were told to walk down a flight. They waded through celebrating Patriots fans who hooted and hollered, many stunned to see members of one of the team’s coaching staffs walking outside the beer and hotdog stands. The coaches were told to come back, an elevator would stop at that lower level to get him. So they circled back and waited. Ten minutes. Fifteen minutes. Twenty minutes. “This is (bleeping) bull,” Shanahan yelled!

Call it salt in the wound for Shanahan, who has come under fire for not running the ball at various points in the game, including late when the Falcons needed a field goal to put the contest out of reach. Matt Ryan wound up taking a sack and the world knows the rest.

Rest assured Shanahan isn’t looking forward to his next trip to NRG Stadium.