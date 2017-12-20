The (10-4) Jacksonville Jaguars have taken the league by storm this season, and the team will finish the regular season with a winning record for the first time in 10 years — which, coincidentally, was also the last time they clinched a playoff berth.

Jacksonville is in the driver’s seat and sits atop the AFC South standings, with a chance to clinch the division title with a win or a Tennessee loss in Week 16. It’s clear that the organization is heading in the right direction, with executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin helping to instill a winning attitude in the team’s practice facility.

Quarterback Blake Bortles has been playing better, and has thrown seven touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three starts. The team is 3-0 is those games, and when the offense is clicking, the Jaguars look like a Super Bowl contender. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is clearly sold on the team being a legitimate contender, as he had some high praise for the Jaguars ahead of Sunday’s game, in speaking to reporters on Wednesday (via Adam Schefter of ESPN).

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on the Jacksonville Jaguars: “They have as much qualities as anyone that it takes to win a Super Bowl; a top defense, a very good running game, a good offense, good special teams.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2017

The 49ers head coach also added that the Jaguars defense is great across all position groups (via Jennifer Lee Chan of NinersNation.com).

Shanahan says the entire #Jaguars defense is great from DL to CB. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 20, 2017

A number of statistics appear to back up Shanahan’s statement, and show how the Jaguars defense stacks up against the rest of the league. Jacksonville ranks No. 1 in scoring defense (14.9 points/game), No. 3 in total defense (284.1 yards/game), No. 2 in turnover margin (+1.1/game) and No. 1 in passing yards allowed (168.9 yards/game).

The Jaguars are a legitimate contender, and it will be interesting to see how 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — who is 3-0 as the team’s starter — fares against the best defense in the NFL on Sunday.