Celtics star Kyrie Irving has been blasted to no end regarding his previous comments about the earth being flat, and he really wishes he could take the comments back.

Irving appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Thursday night, and he made sure to use the big stage to get the word out about him not really believing the earth is flat.

“You know I’ve always tried to take that statement back,” Irving said. “On that podcast I was really like man what’s going on within our world and just a whole bunch of truth and conspiracy and I was like, whoa this is too much for me and then I come out and say that and whew the reaction that got.”

Kimmel then trolled him, saying that Irving’s “brain collapsed,” which resulted in him making the statement, but the Celtics guard didn’t seem to find that funny.

“No, it didn’t, I’m actually intellectual,” he said.

Welcome back to reality, Kyrie.