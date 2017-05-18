The Eastern Conference Finals began on Wednesday night, and there wasn’t nearly as much bad blood between the Celtics and Wizards as there was between Boston and Washington.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t some animosity at times.

Any time Isaiah Thomas is playing in a big game under the national spotlight, we can assume there will be some fireworks, and sure enough, there was.

Thomas got into it with Tristan Thompson at one point, and a small skirmish broke out. But it didn’t last long, because Kyrie Irving came over and put an end to it with a simple gesture.

Irving pointed up at the scoreboard — reminding Thomas that the Cavs were up by 25 points.

Irving hit ’em where it hurt most.