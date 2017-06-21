As if rumors about losing LeBron James weren’t enough, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers now have to worry about losing Kyrie Irving as well.

James can hit the open market in 2018 and both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been brought up as possible destinations. Given recent moves in the front office and the team facing a critical offseason after an embarrassing trip to the Finals, James leaving continues to look more realistic.

Add Irving to the mix now, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA mates, letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially with the latest drama unfolding in Cleveland. Through back channels, Irving let it be known that he’d be interested in coming to Chicago.

This seems ridiculous on first pass. Irving has been loyal to the Cavaliers through it all, even winning a title. But the idea he wants to keep pairing with superstars and competing for titles isn’t so crazy.

Whether Irving views the Chicago Bulls as a quality destination if LeBron leaves is hard to say. Pairing with Jimmy Butler would be a smart move, though it certainly won’t be one of the league’s best point guards only option.

The most important point here is simple—the Cavaliers can’t afford to mess up this offseason. Crazy as it sounds, a misstep could cost the team much more than LeBron.