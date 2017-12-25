Celtics star Kyrie Irving isn’t intimidated by, well, anything, especially at this stage of his career.

Irving, who won a title in Cleveland, has now taken his talents to Boston, where he’s led his team to a 27-9 record heading into Monday’s matchup against the Wizards.

The Celtics guard was his usual dominant self in the Christmas Day game, as he managed to dribble through the entire Wizards defense on one particular play. Irving used a screen to gain some separation, then split two defenders, which allowed him to drive the lane and score.

Kyrie Irving just took on every Wizards defender and still found a way to score. pic.twitter.com/6bDZ8yI6mW — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 26, 2017

Irving is known for his handles and penetration ability, which he showed on that play.