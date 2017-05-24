LeBron James turned in another poor performance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, but lucky for him, Kyrie Irving was unstoppable in the second half and carried the team on his back to victory.

The Cavs trailed by 10 points at halftime — and by 16 in the second quarter — but that lead just seemed to fire Irving up, as he started to get hot after putting together a personal 10-2 scoring run with James on the bench due to foul trouble. That sequence seemed to fire the team up heading into the half, and carried into the third quarter.

Irving finished the game with 42 points on a 15-of-22 shooting performance, and his most entertaining bucket came in the final minute of the game. With the Cavs holding on to a 110-99 lead, Irving had some fun and nearly broke Jae Crowder’s ankles with a sick move. Check out how Irving faked like he was going behind his back — which Crowder fell for — and then blew by the Celtics forward for the easy layup.

Let’s watch it from another angle, in all its glory.

Kyrie Irving behind the back fake, replay angle with live audio pic.twitter.com/n7355VkK5Q — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 24, 2017

That one’s not going to look good for Crowder in the film room. Uncle Drew put the moves on him big-time there.