Kyrie Irving put Pacers guard Darren Collison in a spin cycle during Saturday night’s game.

Irving brought the ball up in the first quarter, when he was met by Collison at midcourt, who made the mistake of playing him too close. Kyrie rectified that by using a spin move that was so sudden it made Collison fall down.

Kyrie Irving LITERALLY puts Darren Collison on his back with this ridiculous crossover! 😳 pic.twitter.com/9zhbMSz7jx — RichInFacts (@RichInFacts) November 26, 2017

Collison made the highlight reel as a result of that play. Unfortunately, he’s on the wrong end of it.